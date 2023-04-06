UK Air Force to Build 'Sustainable Fuel' Test Jets Amid Push for Net-Zero Emissions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) announced Thursday that it would build two experimental aircraft to test "ground-breaking technologies" in the latest step toward flying on sustainable fuel.

"The RAF has an open, innovative mind as to the future of military aviation and these demonstrator aircraft will help that approach to flourish," Annabel Goldie, the Defense Ministry's minister of state, said.

The Royal Air Force's Rapid Capabilities Office will work together with the industry to assess potential technologies that could allow the United Kingdom to meet its goal of slashing carbon dioxide emissions by 78% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels.

The range of sustainable aviation technologies include all-electric battery power, synthetic fueled internal combustion engines, hydrogen cell, and hybrid.