UrduPoint.com

UK Aircraft Carrier HMS Prince Of Wales Repaired More Often Than Operated - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 08:51 PM

UK Aircraft Carrier HMS Prince of Wales Repaired More Often Than Operated - Reports

The UK aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has been in dock for repairs more often than at sea since being commissioned in 2019, The Times newspaper reported on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) The UK aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has been in dock for repairs more often than at sea since being commissioned in 2019, The Times newspaper reported on Monday.

Problems with the warship's functioning began as early as 2020. First, the carrier suffered a leak in the engine room, then the collapse of an accommodation block. The ship has been languishing lately in a Scottish dockyard after breaking down off the Isle of Wight due to a propeller shaft problem in August, the report read.

The carrier has spent 267 days at sea, while Christmas Eve was its 268th day in repairs, the newspaper reported, citing a UK Defense Department analysis.

The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth has replaced the Prince of Wales on overseas missions, despite the fact that the ships were to alternate every eight months, the report read.

"Repairs to HMS Prince of Wales's starboard shaft are expected to be completed by spring. The ship will then return to Portsmouth for a pre-planned maintenance period," a Royal navy spokesman said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The �3.2 billion ($3.9 billion) Prince of Wales is one of the UK's two aircraft carriers.

Related Topics

Christmas Portsmouth Wales United Kingdom August 2019 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab defends decision of de-notifying c ..

Governor Punjab defends decision of de-notifying chief minister

7 minutes ago
 Seminar for Empowering Athletes begins

Seminar for Empowering Athletes begins

7 minutes ago
 Administrator for immediate campaign against encro ..

Administrator for immediate campaign against encroachments

7 minutes ago
 Giyan Chand inaugurates church at Mehran Town

Giyan Chand inaugurates church at Mehran Town

7 minutes ago
 District admin starts implementation of SOPs in do ..

District admin starts implementation of SOPs in dolly lifts

17 minutes ago
 School sealed for violation of winter vacation sch ..

School sealed for violation of winter vacation schedule

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.