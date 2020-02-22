UrduPoint.com
UK Airlifts 32 Cruise Ship Passengers From Japan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The United Kingdom has evacuated 32 UK and EU nationals from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Saturday.

"The UK has brought home 32 British and European citizens from the #DiamondPrincess ship.

Thanks to our staff and medics on board who supported the flight," Raab tweeted.

A statement by the Foreign Office quoted the top diplomat as saying that the health and safety of UK citizens was the government's number one priority.

The ship has been under quarantine near Yokohama since it docked on February 3. More than 700 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease that they contracted on board.

