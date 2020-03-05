UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Airline Flybe Collapses As Virus Hits Flights Worldwide

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:40 AM

UK airline Flybe collapses as virus hits flights worldwide

One of Britain's biggest airlines, Flybe, collapsed Thursday with passengers left stranded as the coronavirus epidemic takes a heavy toll on air travel around the world

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :One of Britain's biggest airlines, Flybe, collapsed Thursday with passengers left stranded as the coronavirus epidemic takes a heavy toll on air travel around the world.

A statement on Flybe's website said the no-frills airline, which employs 2,000 people, had entered administration and could not arrange alternative flights for its passengers.

"All flights have been grounded and the UK business has ceased trading with immediate effect," said the company, which avoided going bust in January only after being granted a tax holiday by the government.

Flybe is the biggest operator of UK domestic flights and carries around eight million passengers annually.

But it failed to turn around its fortunes since being purchased by the Connect Airways consortium last year, initially owing to weak demand and fierce competition.

That has now been compounded by the new coronavirus, with a slew of airlines cancelling flights and warning profits would take a hit from decreased demand.

The announcement came hours after media reports that the airline could collapse following its failure to secure a �100 million ($129 million, 115 million Euros) state loan to help stabilise the business.

The impact of COVID-19 on travel "has made a bad situation much worse", sources told the BBC, while Bloomberg news reported Thursday that no agreement could be reached on a virus-related government bailout.

Small British airlines have suffered recently from volatile fuel costs and a weak pound.

Related Topics

Loan World Business Company United Kingdom January Media All From Government Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Major rice research platform to be built in northe ..

6 minutes ago

'Frustrating' washout puts India into women's T20 ..

6 minutes ago

Cathay Pacific fined by UK watchdog over massive d ..

6 minutes ago

California coronavirus crisis as cruise ship held, ..

6 minutes ago

Former UN chief Perez de Cuellar passes away, aged ..

8 minutes ago

Nuclear power unit with China-developed reactor de ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.