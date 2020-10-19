UrduPoint.com
UK Airline Flybe Eyes Return To Skies After Rescue

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:41 PM

UK airline Flybe, which crashed into bankruptcy as the coronavirus crisis erupted, could return to the skies early next year under a rescue by an ex-shareholder, administrators EY said Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :UK airline Flybe, which crashed into bankruptcy as the coronavirus crisis erupted, could return to the skies early next year under a rescue by an ex-shareholder, administrators EY said Monday.

A former leader in the UK domestic flights sector, Flybe had already been struggling before its collapse in March owing largely to fierce competition.

EY, the administrators brought in to salvage parts of the company, said assets including the airline's brand name had been bought by Thyme Opco for an undisclosed amount.

The purchaser is linked to Cyrus Capital, which was part of a Virgin Atlantic-led rescue of the airline last year.

EY said in a statement that the latest rescue "is expected to allow the Flybe business to re-start operations as a regional airline in the UK under the Flybe brand in early 2021".

Thyme Opco said that while the relaunched airline would be smaller than before, it expects "to create valuable airline industry jobs, restore essential regional connectivity in the UK and contribute to the recovery of a vital part of the country's economy".

