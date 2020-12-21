UK Airport Ready to Accommodate Trucks Stranded by French Travel Ban- Transport Department

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Manston Airport in the UK county of Kent is ready to accommodate trucks that are unable to enter France after the French government issued an initial 48-hour ban on human-handled freight transport from the United Kingdom, a representative from the UK Department of Transport told Sputnik on Monday.

"The site at Manston is ready if needed and welfare provisions will be provided as required," the press representative said in a written statement.

Large numbers of trucks are currently parked on roads leading to the port of Dover as part of Operation Stack, which was launched after the emergence of a new strain of COVID-19 in southeast England triggered the suspension of all passenger and human-handled freight services from the UK to France.

A representative from Kent Police confirmed to Sputnik that approximately 500 trucks are currently parked on the M20, the major highway that runs from the outskirts of London to Dover.

Manston Airport was an active Royal Air Force base from 1916 to 1996. The facility closed to passenger traffic in 2014.

The UK registered a new single-day record of 35,928 positive tests for COVID-19 on Sunday, following the emergence of the new variant of the disease, which is believed to be more easily transmitted.