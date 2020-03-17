UrduPoint.com
UK Airports May Close In Weeks Due To COVID-19 Without State Support - Association

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:47 PM

UK airports may be forced to close within weeks if the government fails to provide financial support, as flight restrictions enacted across the globe amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak threaten their survival, Airport Operators Association Chief Executive Karen Dee said on Tuesday

"Governments across the world are supporting their national aviation industries, as many parts of the global travel industry have come to a halt. As some airlines call on the UK Government to act similarly, we are clear that airports will shut down in weeks unless urgent action is taken to support the industry," Dee said in a statement on the association's website.

Countries across the globe have issued measures restricting international travel as a means of curbing the spread of COVID-19. Dee stated that airports have significant costs that would remain despite the fall in passenger numbers.

"With travel bans proliferating and passengers being unwilling to fly, traffic through airports has plummeted. UK airports are taking immediate and drastic action to cut costs and are scaling back investments in light of the situation.

Due to the fixed costs of operating airports, the Government will need to provide additional support," she wrote.

Among the measures proposed by the Airport Operators Association include the preparation of emergency funding, deferral of all taxes for the duration of global flight restrictions, suspension of policing and regulatory costs, and assistance in paying employees.

On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab issued an advisory warning all UK citizens against non-essential international travel for 30 days, in light of new domestic measures introduced to control the outbreak, as well as measures taken by other countries that could result in UK citizens becoming stranded.

Several UK airlines, including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, have warned of the economic insecurity the airline industry faces amid a rapid fall in passenger numbers. The British Airline Pilots Association earlier in the day announced that British Airways has informed union staff of redundancies and job layoffs as a result of flight cancellations.

