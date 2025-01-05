UK Airports Reopen Runways After Snow Disruption
Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 07:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Airports in England reopened Sunday after heavy snow across large parts of England forced runway closures.
Airports in northwestern Manchester and Liverpool, central Birmingham and western Bristol reopened following earlier flight suspensions.
But northern Leeds Bradford airport said its runway would be closed until further notice.
Airport chiefs warned of delays due to planes being out of place.
The Met Office said Bingley in northern England had seen 12 centimetres (4.
7 inches) of snow overnight.
Higher ground in Wales and northern England was forecast to see up to 30 cm of snow.
Some rural communities above 300 metres (1,000 feet) could be cut off with up to 40 cm of snow, the Met Office said.
The snow left some key roads in northern England closed with the rail line between northern Leeds and Halifax closed suspended due to the weather conditions.
The National Grid said it was working to restore power after outages in central and southwest England and south Wales.
Recent Stories
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours
DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7
Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria
UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024
Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation
Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 20 ..
Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knig ..
3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S. Korea
Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four
S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 2024
More Stories From World
-
UK airports reopen runways after snow disruption31 seconds ago
-
France holds two Algerian influencers on charges of urging violence21 minutes ago
-
Major winter storm set to dump snow, disrupt travel in US40 minutes ago
-
Football: Copa del Rey results40 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table40 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result41 minutes ago
-
Gauff beats Swiatek to inspire team USA to United Cup triumph2 hours ago
-
Massive storm slams US with snow, ice, bitter cold3 hours ago
-
Sarkozy: divisive French ex-president beset by legal woes4 hours ago
-
South Koreans protest in snow as Yoon arrest deadline nears4 hours ago
-
Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader to speak with Biden, visit US4 hours ago
-
India cricket loss to Australia sparks questions back home4 hours ago