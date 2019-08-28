UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Airprox Board Says Drone Almost Hit Passenger Jet In April - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 53 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:41 PM

UK Airprox Board Says Drone Almost Hit Passenger Jet in April - Reports

A drone almost hit a passenger jet approaching London Gatwick airport in April, UK media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) A drone almost hit a passenger jet approaching London Gatwick airport in April, UK media reported on Wednesday.

An Airbus A320 with 186 passengers on board was flying at the altitude of 1,700 feet when the pilot saw the drone. He had to carry out a banking turn to the right of up to eight degrees and flew at a range of just 80-100 feet past the drone, The Guardian newspaper reported citing the UK Airprox Board (UKAB).

In line with legislation, the permitted height for drones is fixed at 400 feet.

In January, the UKAB said that 120 cases of near misses between planes and drones were registered between December 2017 and December 2018.

In December 2018, Gatwick airport suspended flights over reports that two drones were flying over its airfield. In January, Heathrow airport halted the departure of flights over the same reason.

The incidents drew attention of the authorities, which agreed in March to expand the drone no-fly zone around the airports to 3.1 miles. The administration of the airports reportedly acquired military-grade equipment worth millions of Pounds to ward off the devices.

Related Topics

Drone UK London Same January March April December 2017 2018 Media Million Airport

Recent Stories

Karachiites foiled Indian conspiracies against Pak ..

10 minutes ago

SEHA invests in training future doctors

12 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit to begin tomorrow in Moscow

27 minutes ago

Climate activist Greta Thunberg nears New York on ..

45 seconds ago

Athletes of 27th Special National Games to reach A ..

46 seconds ago

Complaint Cell establishes at hospitals of Bannu

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.