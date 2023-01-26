UrduPoint.com

UK Alleges Ongoing Cyberthreat From Russia, Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned on Thursday of a continuing threat from Russian and Iranian hackers who allegedly carry out cyberattacks against individuals and organizations in Britain and other countries for information-gathering purposes.

"The UK has today (Thursday) warned of the threat from targeted spear-phishing campaigns against organisations and individuals carried out by cyber actors based in Russia and Iran," the organization said in a statement.

According to the NCSC, Russia-based SEABORGIUM and Iran's TA453 groups allegedly conducted separate malicious campaigns against a number of organizations and individuals in the UK and other countries throughout 2022 in order to obtain information.

At the same time, the attacks were not aimed at the general public but targeted education and defense sectors, government organizations, NGOs, think tanks, as well as politicians, journalists and activists, the statement read.

Earlier in the month, the UK's Royal Mail said that its international services were disrupted as a result of a cyberattack. The Telegraph reported that the LockBit hacker group, which, according to the newspaper, is based in Russia, was behind the attack.

The Russian government has repeatedly denied any involvement in cyberattacks.

