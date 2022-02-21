UrduPoint.com

UK, Allies Stepping Up Preparations For 'Worst Case Scenario' In Ukraine - Top Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 05:30 PM

UK, Allies Stepping Up Preparations for 'Worst Case Scenario' in Ukraine - Top Diplomat

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss on Monday said that the United Kingdom and its NATO allies are speeding up preparations for the worst case scenario in view of what she claimed was a "highly likely" Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Diplomacy must be pursued but a Russian invasion of Ukraine looks highly likely. The UK and allies are stepping up preparations for the worst case scenario," Truss wrote on her Twitter account after meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

She did not provide any details about what kind of preparations were underway.

The UK foreign secretary also repeated threats that Western powers would impose severe economic sanctions against Moscow in the event of a Russian military incursion into its neighboring country.

"We must make the cost for Russia intolerably high," Truss added.

Moscow has repeatedly denied Western claims of Russia's alleged preparations for an "invasion" of Ukraine, emphasizing that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

