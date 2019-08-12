UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Allocates $3Bln To Build New Prisons, Expand Existing Ones In Bid To Fight Rising Crime

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 06:10 AM

UK Allocates $3Bln to Build New Prisons, Expand Existing Ones in Bid to Fight Rising Crime

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the government will allocate about 2.5 billion Pounds ($3 billion) for building new "modern" prisons as well as expanding and revamping those existing ones as part of pledged efforts to crack down on crime.

"Up to £2.5 billion will be spent on creating modern, efficient prisons, the Prime Minister announced today ... The programme - part of a wider crack-down on crime - will create 10,000 additional prison places," the government said in a Sunday statement.

The funds would "also be used to bring previously decommissioned prison places back into use through extensive refurbishment and maintenance work," the statement added.

According to the government, the decision "builds upon" Johnson's commitment to recruit about 20,000 more police officers over the next three years in a bid to fight the rise in crimes.

It added that Johnson would receive "leaders from the police, probation and prison sectors" at Downing Street on Sunday to "discuss how to cut crime and improve the criminal justice system."

The United Kingdom's rising crime rates, especially knife crime, has been in the public spotlight for quite a while. Police funding and job cuts that have been consistently implemented since 2010, when the Conservative party came to power, are often blamed for being behind the crisis around rising crime.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Police Job United Kingdom Criminals Sunday From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

6 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

6 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wis ..

6 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wis ..

6 hours ago

Senior Armed Forces officers offer Eid greetings t ..

9 hours ago

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.