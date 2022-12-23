UrduPoint.com

UK Allocates $4.3Mln To Community Referral Initiative To Support Mental Health

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The UK National academy of Social Prescribing, an initiative to connect people to practical and emotional community support to reduce the burden on medics, will receive about 3.6 million Pounds ($4.3 million), the country's government said on Friday.

"Thousands of people will continue to access innovative types of mental health support, proven to improve healthy living, reduce overprescribing and save capacity for GPs (general practitioners), following £3.6 million of government funding for the National Academy of Social Prescribing (NASP)," the government statement said.

Social prescribing, or community referral, can be offered to anyone who is affected by social issues or experiences negative emotions. It enables doctors, nurses and other Primary care professionals to refer people to a range of local, non-clinical services to support their health, the statement said.

Social prescribing can include anything from art classes and social activities to legal and financial advice, among others, it added.

"Mental health is a priority and it's vital people have access to the tools and support they need - this funding will provide much-needed help to people with a wide range of needs, as well as easing pressure on GPs and freeing up appointments," Mental Health Minister Maria Caulfield said in a statement.

James Sanderson, Director for Personalised Care and Community Services at NHS England, also added that this additional funding will give local NHS teams more opportunities to provide better support to people experiencing mental health issues since the beginning of the pandemic.

