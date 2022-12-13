UK Allocates Almost $100Mln for Nuclear, Hydrogen Innovation Amid Energy Crisis

UK government on Tuesday announced new funding for nuclear and hydrogen technologies to support the country's clean energy production amid the global energy crisis.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The UK government on Tuesday announced new funding for nuclear and hydrogen technologies to support the country's clean energy production amid the global energy crisis.

"Today's funding includes �77 million ($96 million) to bolster nuclear fuel production and support the development of the next generation of advanced nuclear reactors, along with �25 million for technologies that can produce hydrogen from sustainable biomass and waste, while removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere," the government said in a statement.

The UK government will fund the next phase of research into a new advanced high-temperature gas reactor (HTGR) that could be launched by the early 2030s, according to the statement. London said it hoped HTGRs would enhance UK energy sovereignty and security by reducing dependence on costly fossil fuels while also helping decarbonize UK industrial processes.

The government also intends to improve domestic heating efficiency by proposing that all new domestic gas boilers sold from 2026 can run on hydrogen, according to the statement.

"Government also seeks views on proposals to make domestic gas boilers more efficient and be hydrogen-ready from 2026, to prepare for any future transition to using low-carbon hydrogen for heating," the statement read.

Since 2021, energy prices in the UK have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, gas prices have accelerated their rise, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas.