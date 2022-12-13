UrduPoint.com

UK Allocates Almost $100Mln For Nuclear, Hydrogen Innovation Amid Energy Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 08:16 PM

UK Allocates Almost $100Mln for Nuclear, Hydrogen Innovation Amid Energy Crisis

UK government on Tuesday announced new funding for nuclear and hydrogen technologies to support the country's clean energy production amid the global energy crisis.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The UK government on Tuesday announced new funding for nuclear and hydrogen technologies to support the country's clean energy production amid the global energy crisis.

"Today's funding includes �77 million ($96 million) to bolster nuclear fuel production and support the development of the next generation of advanced nuclear reactors, along with �25 million for technologies that can produce hydrogen from sustainable biomass and waste, while removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere," the government said in a statement.

The UK government will fund the next phase of research into a new advanced high-temperature gas reactor (HTGR) that could be launched by the early 2030s, according to the statement. London said it hoped HTGRs would enhance UK energy sovereignty and security by reducing dependence on costly fossil fuels while also helping decarbonize UK industrial processes.

The government also intends to improve domestic heating efficiency by proposing that all new domestic gas boilers sold from 2026 can run on hydrogen, according to the statement.

"Government also seeks views on proposals to make domestic gas boilers more efficient and be hydrogen-ready from 2026, to prepare for any future transition to using low-carbon hydrogen for heating," the statement read.

Since 2021, energy prices in the UK have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, gas prices have accelerated their rise, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Energy Crisis Nuclear London United Kingdom February Gas All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Global Trade May Reach Record Level of $32 Trillio ..

Global Trade May Reach Record Level of $32 Trillion in 2022 - UNCTAD

3 minutes ago
 International Conference in Paris Gathers $1Bln in ..

International Conference in Paris Gathers $1Bln in Aid for Kiev - French Foreign ..

3 minutes ago
 US Securities and Exchange Commission Charges FTX ..

US Securities and Exchange Commission Charges FTX Founder With Fraud

3 minutes ago
 OPEC Expects Growth in Russian Oil, Condensate Out ..

OPEC Expects Growth in Russian Oil, Condensate Output in 2022 by 26,000 bpd to 1 ..

3 minutes ago
 OPEC Maintains Forecast for 2022, 2023 Oil Output ..

OPEC Maintains Forecast for 2022, 2023 Oil Output Outside Organization

11 minutes ago
 OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Below 5-Year Average ..

OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Below 5-Year Average by 167 Mln Barrels in October ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.