UK Allocates Extra $3.7Bln to NHS England to Prepare for COVID-19 2nd Wave - Johnson

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The UK government decided to provide an extra three billion Pounds ($3.7 billion) to England's National Health Service (NHS) to get ready for the winter months in which a second wave of COVID-19 might hit the country, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, adding that other countries of the UK would also receive additional funds.

The prime minister said that the COVID-19 pandemic might get stronger and more challenging in the winter months. In addition, the country will need more test kits as many people may show "COVID-like symptoms" during the time when seasonal illnesses are prevalent, according to Johnson.

"Today, I can confirm that we are providing an additional three billion pounds of funding to the NHS in England to get ready for winter. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will also receive additional funds," Johnson said during a press conference.

The prime minister added that despite the UK preparing for a second wave of the virus, the country is set to continue gradually lifting all restrictions as infection rate slows.

Meanwhile, Johnson announced that local authorities, starting from Saturday, will be granted powers to impose targeted lockdowns if the COVID-19 clusters appear.

"It has to be right that we take local actions in response to local outbreaks," the prime minister said.

At the same time, Johnson wished that the UK would return to normal life by Christmas. In particular, the prime minister announced that casinos and sports centers would fully reopen in early August, while weddings with up to 30 guests would be allowed. Kindergartens, schools and colleges will be opening their doors starting from September, and further lifting of restrictions will be considered in November.

Since the start of the outbreak, the UK has confirmed over 292,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 45,000 related deaths.