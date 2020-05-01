UK Allocates Over $7Mln to Secure Flights to N. Ireland for Critical Workers Amid Pandemic

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has promised to allocate 5.7 million pounds ($7.1 million) to the air travel industry, which has been severely affected by the coronavirus-fueled travel restrictions, to secure passenger services between mainland UK and Northern Ireland for critical workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department for Transport said on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has promised to allocate 5.7 million Pounds ($7.1 million) to the air travel industry, which has been severely affected by the coronavirus-fueled travel restrictions, to secure passenger services between mainland UK and Northern Ireland for critical workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department for Transport said on Friday.

"Air passenger services between Great Britain and Northern Ireland will be safeguarded through a �5.7 million government investment, announced today by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps," the department said in a statement.

The funds will be used to pay Aer Lingus and Loganair airlines that fly planes from London to Belfast and Derry.

"Maintaining air links between Great Britain and Northern Ireland is vital. We must ensure that critical workers can continue to fly over the Irish Sea, and today's investment in these lifeline services guarantees that," Shapps said.

Airlines in UK and worldwide have suffered from international and domestic travel restrictions introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The United Kingdom has confirmed 171,253 cases in total with the death toll reaching 26,771 people.