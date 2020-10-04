UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Almost Doubles Single-Day Record For New COVID-19 Cases As 12,872 People Test Positive

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 02:00 AM

UK Almost Doubles Single-Day Record for New COVID-19 Cases as 12,872 People Test Positive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) The United Kingdom has almost doubled its previous single-day record for new COVID-19 cases as 12,872 new positive tests have been added to the country's case total, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Saturday, adding that the sharp rise was caused by a technical issue.

Saturday's rise is a significant increase from the previous single-day record of 7,143 new cases, which was set on Tuesday. According to the department, the latest figure includes cases that were identified from September 24 to October 1 and not included in previous updates.

"Due to a technical issue, which has now been resolved, there has been a delay in publishing a number of COVID-19 cases to the dashboard in England. This means the total reported over the coming days will include some additional cases from the period between 24 September and 1 October, increasing the number of cases reported," the Department of Health and Social Care wrote.

The UK's COVID-19 case total now stands at 480,017, the department said.

A further 49 individuals in the UK have died due to complications from the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people in the country who have died within 28 days of a positive test to 42,317, public health officials said.

Earlier in the day, the UK government introduced a series of tougher social distancing measures, including a ban on people from different households meeting indoors, in parts of northern England deemed to be COVID-19 hotspots.

Related Topics

Died United Kingdom September October From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Sudanese p ..

34 minutes ago

Grand Mosque in Mecca to receive first batch of Um ..

2 hours ago

Belarus's Security Forces Detain 11 People During ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses installation of fina ..

2 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Says Juba Peace Agreement Daw ..

2 hours ago

US President Trump Says Feeling 'Well' in Hospital ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.