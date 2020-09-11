UrduPoint.com
UK Along With Lithuania Refuses To Recognize Results Of Belarus Presidential Vote - Raab

Fri 11th September 2020

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The United Kingdom along with Lithuania refuses to recognize the results of the Belarusian presidential election and the victory of incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

On Thursday, the Lithuanian parliament adopted a resolution, calling opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya the "legitimately elected leader" of Belarus. The Lithuanian lawmakers also stressed that signing possible new cooperation agreements with Russia by Lukashenko may limit the sovereignty of the Belarusian people.

"I remain deeply concerned about the situation in #Belarus. The UK & Lithuania do not accept the result of the election, and today @LinkeviciusL [Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius] & I agreed Belarus must uphold its @OSCE commitments to democracy & human rights.

We continue to call for an independent investigation," Raab wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

Belarus is currently facing mass opposition protests that broke out following the presidential election on August 9 that saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Tikhanovskaya, won the election. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests.

Lukashenko has repeatedly stressed that from his point of view the protests are directed from Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania and the Czech Republic.

