UK Already Promising Ukraine Weapons From Own 'Rainy Day Fund' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The United Kingdom has already started promising Ukraine weapons from its own emergency stocks, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The UK is already committing weapons from its "rainy day fund" in the belief that it is providing Ukraine with what it needs, despite the pressure to supply more, sources were cited as saying.

The newspaper also cited Foreign Office sources as saying that London's belief is that Russia's withdrawal from Crimea is the only way to resolve the Ukraine conflict, which also requires the West to continue giving Kiev weapons.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The aid evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. Ukraine has now asked for fighter jets, a request that has so far been met with reluctance by the United States, UK and most EU countries. The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.