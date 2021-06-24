UrduPoint.com
UK Ambassador Arrives At Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

UK Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert approved at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday where she was summoned over the recent incident with a UK navy destroyer in the Black Sea, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that the Black Sea Fleet and the border security forces expelled the UK Navy's Defender destroyer that entered Russia's territorial waters.

