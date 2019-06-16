UK Ambassador Denies Being Summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) UK Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire said Sunday that he was not summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry over London's remarks on alleged Iranian involvement in the recent incident in the Gulf of Oman, but he asked for a meeting on his own.

On Saturday, Iranian media reported that Tehran summoned Macaire to protest London's recent statements. On Friday, the UK Foreign Office accused the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of attacking tankers in the Gulf of Oman. A day earlier, similar remarks were made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Interesting. And news to me. I asked for an urgent meeting with the Foreign Ministry yesterday and it was granted. No 'summons'. Of course if formally summoned I would always respond, as would all Ambassadors," Macaire wrote on Twitter, commenting on the news that the Iranian Foreign Ministry had summoned him.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry reportedly said that both London and Washington had no evidence proving Tehran's involvement in the incident in the Gulf of Oman.

On Thursday, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, suffered explosions and fires in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. Causes of the incident remain unknown, while the United States and the United Kingdom accuse Iran of attacking the tankers. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned against attempts to lay the blame on Iran before any thorough investigation into the incident.