UK Ambassador Has No Plans To Receive Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:38 PM

UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert has no plans to receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, as it is not approved by the UK regulator yet, the embassy told RIA Novosti on Tuesday

"UK ambassador Deborah Bronnert has no intention to be inoculated against COVID-19 with the Sputnik V vaccine, as the vaccine has not yet been authorized for use by the relevant UK regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in particular," the UK embassy said.

The embassy noted it was closely following vaccination both in the UK and abroad.

"We hope that all the potential vaccines will be proven efficient against COVID-19," the embassy added.

