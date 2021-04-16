UK Ambassador Leaves Russian Foreign Ministry Declining to Provide Any Comment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert left the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry refusing to provide any comment to reporters, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The ambassador spent slightly less than an hour in the ministry.

The UK embassy told Sputnik earlier on Friday that this was scheduled meeting.

On Thursday, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin was summoned to the UK Foreign Office in light of Moscow's alleged "malign behavior."