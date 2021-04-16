UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Ambassador Leaves Russian Foreign Ministry Declining To Provide Any Comment

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:20 PM

UK Ambassador Leaves Russian Foreign Ministry Declining to Provide Any Comment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert left the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry refusing to provide any comment to reporters, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The ambassador spent slightly less than an hour in the ministry.

The UK embassy told Sputnik earlier on Friday that this was scheduled meeting.

On Thursday, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin was summoned to the UK Foreign Office in light of Moscow's alleged "malign behavior."

Related Topics

Foreign Office Moscow Russia London United Kingdom

Recent Stories

TLP Chief asks party workers to end anti-govt prot ..

53 minutes ago

COVID-19 kills 110 more people in Pakistan over la ..

1 hour ago

Al Kamali looking to go far in NAS Padel Champions ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs displays experience in developing cr ..

1 hour ago

PM leaves for Sukkur to announce mega development ..

1 hour ago

Turkish President discusses Afghan peace with Imra ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.