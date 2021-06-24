UK Ambassador Leaves Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert left the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry where she was invited on Thursday over the recent incident with a UK navy destroyer in the Black Sea, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The diplomat spent around 35 minutes at the ministry.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that the Black Sea Fleet and the border security forces expelled the UK Navy's Defender destroyer that entered Russia's territorial waters.