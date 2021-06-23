UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Ambassador Not Yet Summoned To Russian Foreign Ministry - UK Defense Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

UK Ambassador Not Yet Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry - UK Defense Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The UK ambassador in Moscow has not yet been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over the incident with a UK navy destroyer in the Black Sea, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Black Sea Fleet and the border security forces expelled the UK Navy's Defender destroyer that entered Russia's territorial waters.

"As I speak now, our ambassador has not been summoned. Obviously, this is a few minutes afterwards but, as I speak, no," Wallace told a parliamentary committee.

Citing the conflicting reports between London and Moscow, the defense secretary said that the UK has dealt with what he called "misinformation" from Russia regularly.

"These are the things that come and go with Russia - disinformation, misinformation is something we have seen regularly. We are not surprised by it," Wallace added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia London Wallace United Kingdom Border From

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services holds third meeting of 20 ..

12 minutes ago

Value of UAE retail e-commerce market hits record ..

27 minutes ago

19 CCA squads of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for inter-city ..

28 minutes ago

Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali unfollow all their friends, ..

43 minutes ago

Act as UVAS ambassadors, Vice-Chancellors urges fo ..

46 minutes ago

Director General of Dubai Customs tours Terminal 1 ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.