UK Ambassador Not Yet Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry - UK Defense Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The UK ambassador in Moscow has not yet been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over the incident with a UK navy destroyer in the Black Sea, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Black Sea Fleet and the border security forces expelled the UK Navy's Defender destroyer that entered Russia's territorial waters.

"As I speak now, our ambassador has not been summoned. Obviously, this is a few minutes afterwards but, as I speak, no," Wallace told a parliamentary committee.

Citing the conflicting reports between London and Moscow, the defense secretary said that the UK has dealt with what he called "misinformation" from Russia regularly.

"These are the things that come and go with Russia - disinformation, misinformation is something we have seen regularly. We are not surprised by it," Wallace added.