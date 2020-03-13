UrduPoint.com
UK Ambassador To BiH Says Prince Charles' Visit To Bosnia Postponed Due To COVID-19 Fears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

UK Ambassador to BiH Says Prince Charles' Visit to Bosnia Postponed Due to COVID-19 Fears

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Visit of Prince Charles of the United Kingdom to Bosnia and Herzegovina is postponed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Matt Field, the UK ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, said on Friday.

"Due to the development of the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has demanded that their royal highnesses postpone their trips to BiH [Bosnia and Herzegovina], Cyprus and Jordan," Field tweeted.

Prince Charles planned to visit Sarajevo and Srebrenica from March 17-18.

Bosnia has so far confirmed 18 cases of the coronavirus infection in the country, according to the health authorities.

