UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Ambassador To Russia Hopes For More Bilateral Contacts In 2021, Warns Of Disagreements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 06:00 PM

UK Ambassador to Russia Hopes for More Bilateral Contacts in 2021, Warns of Disagreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The United Kingdom's ambassador to Russia, Deborah Bronnert, has said on Wednesday that she hopes the Russian and UK governments will be able to manage the COVID-19 pandemic to allow for a greater number of bilateral contacts throughout 2021, despite the likelihood of "deep and profound" disagreements continuing to impact relations between London and Moscow.

"We will continue to have, I think, very deep and profound disagreements about a range of issues. From a UK perspective, we will have to continue to focus on the security of our country and our nationals, and that is going to lead to areas of disagreement," Bronnert said at a webinar organized by the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce when asked for her opinion on the future course of UK-Russia relations.

The ambassador made reference to Foreign Office minister Wendy Morton's visit to Russia earlier in November; the first visit by a UK government minister to Russia since 2017. Bronnert said that such visits showed the ability of officials in London and Moscow to maintain dialogue.

"We're not quite at the end of 2020, but it was a positive coming towards the end of 2020 in terms of the ability of the British and Russian governments to talk to one another despite all the issues," the ambassador said.

Despite the pessimistic outlook, Bronnert expressed hope that UK and Russian officials would be able to hold a greater number of face-to-face meetings in 2021, as the international community is likely to manage the spread of the coronavirus disease with the rollout of vaccines.

"Even if I suspect, the virus won't disappear, I hope we will be able to manage in a way that enables us to start talking directly much more frequently in 2021," the ambassador remarked.

Morton conducted a two-day visit to Moscow on November 16-17. During her working visit, Morton held talks with Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov and presidential adviser on climate change Ruslan Edelgeriev for a series of discussions on climate, human rights, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the subsequent economic recovery.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Moscow Russia Visit London Vladimir Putin Lead United Kingdom Chamber November 2017 2020 Commerce All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 draws to a close with ..

16 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi leaves LPL due to a personal "emerg ..

26 minutes ago

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

51 minutes ago

Rs 43m Suri Jamia Masjid conservation project near ..

30 minutes ago

Youth killed on road in sargodha

30 minutes ago

Dacoit's gang busted, gold ornaments and cash reco ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.