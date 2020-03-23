UrduPoint.com
UK Ambassador To Russia Speaks With Espionage Suspect Paul Whelan - Embassy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:47 PM

UK Ambassador to Russia Speaks With Espionage Suspect Paul Whelan - Embassy

UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert spoke with Paul Whelan, who is suspected of espionage in Russia, the UK Embassy said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert spoke with Paul Whelan, who is suspected of espionage in Russia, the UK Embassy said Monday.

Whelan, who has passports of the United Kingdom as well as the United States, Canada and Ireland, is currently detained in Russia.

"Pleased to speak with #PaulWhelan. As we have always said, Mr Whelan must have his human rights respected, incl. the right to a free and fair judicial process. I was at the court today to reinforce the point: we, and the world, are watching closely," the diplomat said as quoted by the embassy on Twitter.

