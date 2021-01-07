UK Ambassador to Ukraine Dismisses Reports About Softening Sanctions Against Russia

UK Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons on Tuesday dismissed reports about London's alleged easing of Crimea-related sanctions against Russia

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) UK Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons on Tuesday dismissed reports about London's alleged easing of Crimea-related sanctions against Russia.

The Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation of the UK Treasury last Friday issued a general license allowing to make payments out of non-frozen funds to the Crimean Sea Ports (CSP) state enterprise for services provided at Kerch Fishery Port, Yalta Trading Port and Evpatoria Trading Port. The license also allows payments for services of the CSP's branch called State Hydrography as well as the CSP's port-terminal branches. This was reported by media as a softening of the country's sanctions against Moscow.

"The UK is committed to territorial integrity of #Ukraine and to upholding sanctions on Russia for its illegal annexation of #Crimea.

Reports that [the UK] sanctions re Crimea have been relaxed are incorrect," Simmons tweeted.

The ambassador went on to clarify the situation.

"The General Licence issued by HM Treasury for the Crimea Sea Ports mirrors the licensing derogation in Article 6a of the EU Council Regulation No 269/2014 in both purpose and in scope and therefore maintains the same policy impact," Simmons explained.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in the March 2014 referendum. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results and placed sanctions on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, as the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.