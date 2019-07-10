UrduPoint.com
UK Ambassador To US Kim Darroch Resigns After Scandal With Leaked Cables - Foreign Office

Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:20 PM

Simon McDonald, the head of the Diplomatic Service at the UK Foreign Office, accepted the resignation of UK Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch, which came after a scandal with leaked diplomatic cables that contained unvarnished assessments of the US administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Simon McDonald, the head of the Diplomatic Service at the UK Foreign Office, accepted the resignation of UK Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch, which came after a scandal with leaked diplomatic cables that contained unvarnished assessments of the US administration.

"On behalf of the diplomatic service, I accept your resignation with deep personal regret," McDonald said, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper, in response to Darroch's resignation letter.

