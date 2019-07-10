UK Ambassador to US Kim Darroch Resigns After Scandal With Leaked Cables - Foreign Office

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:20 PM
Simon McDonald, the head of the Diplomatic Service at the UK Foreign Office, accepted the resignation of UK Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch, which came after a scandal with leaked diplomatic cables that contained unvarnished assessments of the US administration
"On behalf of the diplomatic service, I accept your resignation with deep personal regret," McDonald said, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper, in response to Darroch's resignation letter.