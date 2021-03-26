UrduPoint.com
UK And EU Agree Post-Brexit Financial Services Regulation

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 11:00 PM

UK and EU agree post-Brexit financial services regulation

Britain and the EU have reached a joint post-Brexit agreement on the regulation of financial services, the UK finance ministry announced on Friday, months after a wider trade deal was inked

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Britain and the EU have reached a joint post-Brexit agreement on the regulation of financial services, the UK finance ministry announced on Friday, months after a wider trade deal was inked.

The memorandum of understanding, which is still to be signed, will "create the framework for voluntary regulatory cooperation" and establish a regulatory forum which will "serve as a platform to facilitate dialogue on financial services issues".

