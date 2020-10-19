UK and EU mull how to break Brexit deadlock following threats

(@FahadShabbir)

Britain and the European Union held fresh meetings Monday to try to unlock their Brexit impasse after London threatened to abandon trade talks and go its own way next year despite warnings of further damage to the Covid-hit economy

The UK government launched an information campaign advising businesses that "time is running out" to be ready for a complex new trading chapter when a post-Brexit transition period expires at the end of this year, deal or no deal.

But industry groups warned anew of potential chaos for road hauliers and the possibility of drugs shortages, with vital preparations still in the early stages as Britain unwinds nearly five decades of European integration.

Confederation of British Industry (CBI) deputy chief Josh Hardie said a "hat-trick of unprecedented challenges" loomed thanks to the first wave of coronavirus earlier this year, its resurgence now and "uncertainty over the UK's trading relationship with the EU".