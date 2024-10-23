Open Menu

UK And Germany Sign 'milestone' Defence Deal

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) London and Berlin on Wednesday hailed a "milestone" in military cooperation, as they signed a new defence pact that would see German submarine-hunting planes operate from British bases and counter threats from Russia after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Europe's two biggest defence spenders said the Trinity House Agreement, signed by defence ministers John Healey and Boris Pistorius, would strengthen NATO's "European pillar" at a time of increased threat from the east.

An eye-catching part of the deal is the prospect of German Boeing P-8 aircraft patrolling the skies of the North Atlantic from a base in northern Scotland.

Another will see German arms giant Rheinmetall open a UK factory making artillery gun barrels, using British steel.

Healey told a joint news conference that European allies needed to take on more responsibility for European security "and this is the driving force behind our NATO-first UK defence strategy.

"We share the same threats: war in Ukraine, conflict in the middle East, growing Russian aggression. We share the same values: democracy, individual freedom, rule of law," he said.

Pistorius added that it was "our responsibility in Europe to strengthen the European angle, the European pillar of NATO.

"The US will shift their focus more to the Indo Pacific... so it is only a matter a question of, 'will they do much less in Europe because of that, or only a little bit less?'.

"But anyway, we would have to do more, and this is our task."

