MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) More than 1,500 dogs have been killed in the the United Kingdom since 2019 under the Dangerous Dogs Act, but for many it was simply due to their breed rather than dangerous behavior, Sky news reported, citing the largest UK animal welfare charity RSPCA.

The 1991 Dangerous Dogs Act bans four specific breeds ” Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino, and Fila Brasileiro ” but police can seize other types deemed out of control. A Sky News investigation found that at least 5,333 dogs have been seized since 2019 and 1,525 were killed, including 425 this year.

"We've had the legislation for 30 years and we're still seeing dogs needlessly being euthanised.

These dogs are ultimately being euthanised because they happen to look a certain way. They're not being euthanised because their behaviour poses a public risk," RSPCA expert Sam Gaines was quoted as saying.

According to the expert, "there is no breed of dog that is inherently aggressive" and aggressive behaviors are the result of lifetime experiences.

Gaines urged the government to overhaul the breed-specific Dangerous Dogs Act, arguing that "there is no breed of dog that is inherently aggressive" and dangerous behaviors are the result of lifetime experiences.