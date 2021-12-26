UrduPoint.com

UK Animal Charity Urges Gov't To Revise Dangerous Dogs Act As Many Killed 'Needlessly'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 05:50 PM

UK Animal Charity Urges Gov't to Revise Dangerous Dogs Act as Many Killed 'Needlessly'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) More than 1,500 dogs have been killed in the the United Kingdom since 2019 under the Dangerous Dogs Act, but for many it was simply due to their breed rather than dangerous behavior, Sky news reported, citing the largest UK animal welfare charity RSPCA.

The 1991 Dangerous Dogs Act bans four specific breeds ” Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino, and Fila Brasileiro ” but police can seize other types deemed out of control. A Sky News investigation found that at least 5,333 dogs have been seized since 2019 and 1,525 were killed, including 425 this year.

"We've had the legislation for 30 years and we're still seeing dogs needlessly being euthanised.

These dogs are ultimately being euthanised because they happen to look a certain way. They're not being euthanised because their behaviour poses a public risk," RSPCA expert Sam Gaines was quoted as saying.

According to the expert, "there is no breed of dog that is inherently aggressive" and aggressive behaviors are the result of lifetime experiences.

Gaines urged the government to overhaul the breed-specific Dangerous Dogs Act, arguing that "there is no breed of dog that is inherently aggressive" and dangerous behaviors are the result of lifetime experiences.

Related Topics

Police United Kingdom 2019 Government

Recent Stories

12,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

12,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

36 minutes ago
 Digital Sharjah a forward-looking project to impro ..

Digital Sharjah a forward-looking project to improve quality of life: SDO Direct ..

36 minutes ago
 Fazza Championship for Falconry &#039;Telwah&#039; ..

Fazza Championship for Falconry &#039;Telwah&#039; to soar high on 28th December

52 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Israeli Ambassador

RAK Ruler receives Israeli Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Ports Group to explore opportunities in ..

Abu Dhabi Ports Group to explore opportunities in regional, international market ..

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recove ..

UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.