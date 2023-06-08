UK Announces Additional $930,000 Funding to IAEA to Support Its Missions in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The UK has announced additional $930,000 funding to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to support its missions in Ukraine, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement.

"The UK has announced an additional £750,000 ($930,000) of funding to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to support its missions in Ukraine, at the meeting of the board of Governors in Vienna today, Wednesday 7 June," the FCDO said.

According to the statement, the UK has already provided 5 million Pounds sterling to support IAEA efforts in Ukraine since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. The additional funding is expected to help the IAEA continue work in Ukraine to provide support and advice to the Ukrainian government in nuclear safety, and to facilitate training in detection of radiological materials and expert investigative missions to nuclear power plants.