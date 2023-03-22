UrduPoint.com

UK Announces Bid To Become Tech Superpower By 2030

March 22, 2023

UK Announces Bid to Become Tech Superpower by 2030

The United Kingdom announced its ambition on Wednesday to become one of the world's technology superpowers by 2030 while countering what it sees as rivals' malign influences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The United Kingdom announced its ambition on Wednesday to become one of the world's technology superpowers by 2030 while countering what it sees as rivals' malign influences.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the International Technology Strategy was aimed at "helping to deliver on our ambition to be a tech superpower by 2030, backing UK businesses and helping us solve the challenges of tomorrow through innovation and international collaboration."

The plan will promote closer cooperation between the UK and its allies while bolstering the national security. The UK will also seek to create the world's most extensive tech diplomacy network to "challenge authoritarian narratives.

" The UK sent tech envoy Joe White to San Francisco in 2020 to liaison with Silicon Valley companies.

"Now more than ever, it is important that the UK steps up to promote British tech excellence worldwide and takes a stand against the malign influences that seek to use tech against us," Cleverly said.

The strategy identified the areas that the UK believes will shape the coming decades, including artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, semiconductors, telecom, and engineering biology. It hopes to draw on national resources in the industry, finance, academia and civil society to advance the tech sector.

