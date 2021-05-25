UK Announces Funding for Remotely Operated Rescue Boats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The UK government unveiled a $9.9 million funding package for robotics and AI projects on Tuesday, including a service of remotely operated rescue boats that will keep offshore workers safe.

The cash infusion will support 38 business-led projects as part of the government's commitment to raise investment in R&D to 2.4% by 2027.

"From a first of its kind automated rescue service for UK offshore energy workers, to drone technology delivering for our NHS, these robotics technologies could be game changing... all while cementing the UK's status as a science superpower," Science Minister Amanda Solloway said.

The search-and-rescue service is being developed by the Edinburgh-based Offshore Survival Systems. It will use a network of semi-autonomous unmanned vessels to ensure the safety of wind farm workers, who have been dealing with increasingly rough seas.

Digital & Future Technologies will build an automated drone delivery system for the National Health Service that will load and unload its own cargo, while Motion Robotics will create a drone pad control center to coordinate flights between hospitals, suppliers and labs.