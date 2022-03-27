UrduPoint.com

UK Announces Halt In R&D Cooperation With Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2022 | 08:50 PM

UK Announces Halt in R&D Cooperation With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) The United Kingdom said on Sunday that it was pausing publicly funded research and innovation collaboration with Russia over its operation in Ukraine.

"We will not fund any new collaborative projects with Russia through our research and innovation organisations," Science Minister George Freeman said in a statement.

The ministry has also suspended government-to-government dialogue through its science and innovation network team in Russia, including collaborative science projects.

Freeman argued that the sanctions were aimed at the Russian state and scientists with links to the Kremlin, but not those with "benign" research interests.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia George United Kingdom Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

12 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

21 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

21 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

21 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>