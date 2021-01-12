(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced on Tuesday that the government will introduce measures to prevent UK organizations, whether public or private, from any complicity in the alleged human rights violations being committed by Chinese authorities against the Uyghur ethnic minority living in the region of Xingjian.

"This package will help make sure that no British organisations, Government or private sector, deliberately or inadvertently, profit from or contribute to the human rights violations against the Uyghurs or other minorities in Xinjiang," Raab told parliament.

The measures, which he said are designed to send a clear signal to China that these violations are unacceptable, will include reviewing which UK products can exported to Xinjiang and the introduction of financial penalties for businesses which fail to comply with the Modern Slavery Act.

The Chinese central government has repeatedly denied reports of human rights violation and forced labor in the China's western Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region.