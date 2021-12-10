UrduPoint.com

UK Announces New Sanctions Against Myanmar Military

The United Kingdom announced new sanctions against the Myanmar military, the Foreign Office said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The United Kingdom announced new sanctions against the Myanmar military, the Foreign Office said.

"The UK has today (10 December 2021) announced new sanctions against the Myanmar military for their continued suppression of the civilian population and for serious human rights violations," the statement says.

The sanctioned entities include the Quarter Master General's Office, the Directorate for Defence Industries, the Directorate for Defence Procurement, and the Myanmar War Veterans Organisation.

The UK also imposed sanctions on Furqan Bangalzai, a former commander of the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terrorist organization who helped orchestrate the 2017 bombing of the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar temple in Pakistan, for his role in the attack that killed more than 70 people.

The sanctions include travel bans and an asset freeze.

