UK Announces New Sanctions Against Perpetrators Of Sexual Violence In Conflict Zones

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The UK government announced on Monday new sanctions to hold to account alleged perpetrators of sexual violence in conflict zones.

The new sanctions build on those announced in December 2022 and in March. The December sanctions targeted six perpetrators of conflict-related sexual violence. The March package focused specifically on gender-based violence in Iran, Syria, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic, targeting four individuals and one entity.

"New sanctions holding perpetrators of sexual violence in conflict zones to account have been introduced by the UK today (Monday, June 19) on the International Day to End Sexual Violence in Conflict," the UK government said in a statement.

Perpetrators of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Syria will be subject to asset freezes and travel bans to the United Kingdom, the statement said, adding that the sanctions target two militia leaders in the DRC who ordered groups to commit acts of sexual violence, as well as the Syrian army chief and defense minister, who also allegedly authorized sexual violence in conflict zones.

Last year, the UK sanctioned 15 individuals and entities for specific human rights violations against women and girls, 13 of which were involved in sexual violence in conflict zones. Sexual violence in conflict-affected areas remains a pressing issue, with an estimated 20-30% of women and girls experiencing it.

