UK Announces New Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The United Kingdom has unveiled a new package of sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine, targeting senior commanders of the Russian armed forces, among others, the UK government said on Tuesday.

"The UK has today (13th December) announced a new package of 16 sanctions targeting senior Russian commanders for their involvement in the Russian military, and Iranian businessmen and officials involved in the production and/or supply of drones to the Kremlin," the government said in a statement.

The sanctions target 12 senior Russian military commanders, as well as thee Iranian businessmen and an Iranian UAV components manufacturing company.