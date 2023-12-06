London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Britain on Wednesday announced a fresh round of sanctions against Russia's "war machine" in Ukraine, as David Cameron headed to Washington for his first visit as foreign secretary.

The new curbs bar UK firms from dealings with businesses and individuals in countries such as Belarus, China, Serbia, Turkey, the UAE and Uzbekistan, among others.

The 46 new sanctions focus on "individuals and groups supplying and funding (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine," the UK's foreign office said in a statement.