Open Menu

UK Announces New Sanctions Targeting 'Putin's War Machine' In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

UK announces new sanctions targeting 'Putin's war machine' in Ukraine

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Britain on Wednesday announced a fresh round of sanctions against Russia's "war machine" in Ukraine, as David Cameron headed to Washington for his first visit as foreign secretary.

The new curbs bar UK firms from dealings with businesses and individuals in countries such as Belarus, China, Serbia, Turkey, the UAE and Uzbekistan, among others.

The 46 new sanctions focus on "individuals and groups supplying and funding (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine," the UK's foreign office said in a statement.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Ukraine Russia Turkey China Washington UAE Visit Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan United Kingdom Belarus Serbia David Cameron From

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundt ..

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundtable Meeting in Malaysia to Pr ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with C ..

Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with CIPA, Paving the Way for $10 Bi ..

1 hour ago
 Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Le ..

Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Legacy at Just PKR 39,999/-

1 hour ago
 Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

9 hours ago
Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

18 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

19 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

19 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

19 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

19 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

19 hours ago

More Stories From World