UK Announces Plans to Increase Number of Judges by Prioritizing Diversity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The UK government announced Thursday that it intends to boost the number of judges, in particular, by picking candidates from diverse backgrounds, so more cases can be heard across the country.

"New rules will see up to 4,500 more lawyers from diverse backgrounds eligible to become judges under plans announced by the government today," the government said in a statement.

Applicants will be able to become judges if they have seven years of experience, hold a university degree and have gained qualifications while working, the statement said. The UK government hopes that this change will give an opportunity to hear complex civil, family, crime and tribunal cases.

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, Alex Chalk said that the move will strengthen the judiciary and the rule of law.

"That's why we're making these important reforms, to broaden eligibility and ensure the judiciary is able to draw on a wealth of experience," she noted.

Justice Minister Mike Freer, in turn, stated that UK is striving to build a legal system that truly reflects the range of voices in society.

"Judicial appointments should be based on merit and all lawyers regardless of their professional title should be able to apply for all judicial roles they are trained and competent to perform," the minister stated.

The government introduced a statutory instrument to enable the reform, which will come into effect after its approval by the Parliament.