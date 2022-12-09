UrduPoint.com

UK Announces Sanctions Against 30 Politicians Linked To Corruption, Human Rights Abuses

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 07:18 PM

The United Kingdom has announced sanctions targeting 30 individuals and entities suspected of being involved in human rights violations, illicit finance and conflict-related sexual violence, the UK government said on Friday.

"Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has today (09 December) announced a new wave of sanctions that targets corrupt actors, and those violating and abusing human rights, as well as perpetrators of sexual violence in conflict," the statement read.

The package targets individuals and entities involved in crimes such as the torture of prisoners, mobilization of troops to rape civilians and "systematic atrocities," according to the statement.

"Today's sanctions include targets from 11 countries across 7 sanctions regimes � the most that the UK has ever brought together in one package," the statement said.

The UK also sanctioned 10 Iranian officials related to Iran's judicial and prison systems, with six individuals "linked to the Revolutionary Courts that have been responsible for prosecuting protestors with egregious sentences including the death penalty," the statement added.

