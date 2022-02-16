UK Annual Inflation Hits Near 30-year High At 5.5%
Published February 16, 2022
Britain's annual inflation rate rose in January to 5.5 percent, the highest level for almost 30 years, official data showed on Wednesday
Inflation edged up from 5.4 percent in December, the Office for National Statistics confirmed in a statement.