UK annual inflation hits near 30-year high at 5.5%

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Britain's annual inflation rate rose in January to 5.5 percent, the highest level for almost 30 years, official data showed on Wednesday.

Inflation edged up from 5.4 percent in December, the Office for National Statistics confirmed in a statement.