UK annual inflation jumps on higher energy bills

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Britain's annual inflation rate jumped more than expected in October to back above the Bank of England's target as households and businesses faced higher energy bills, official data showed Wednesday.

The Consumer Prices Index reached 2.3 percent from a three-year low of 1.7 percent in the 12 months to September, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

CPI was last at 2.3 percent in April, the ONS added in a statement, while analysts' consensus had been for the rate to climb back to 2.2 percent.