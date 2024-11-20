UK Annual Inflation Jumps On Higher Energy Bills
Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 10:13 PM
Britain's annual inflation rate jumped more than expected in October to back above the Bank of England's target as households and businesses faced higher energy bills, official data showed Wednesday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Britain's annual inflation rate jumped more than expected in October to back above the Bank of England's target as households and businesses faced higher energy bills, official data showed Wednesday.
The Consumer Prices Index reached 2.3 percent from a three-year low of 1.7 percent in the 12 months to September, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
CPI was last at 2.3 percent in April, the ONS added in a statement, while analysts' consensus had been for the rate to climb back to 2.2 percent.
Recent Stories
CM Gilgit-Baltistan strongly condemns Banu terrorist attack
Pakistan, Kazakhstan focus on advancing cooperation through Joint Intergovernmen ..
Saeed u Zaman pays tribute to Makhdoom Amin Fahim on his death anniversary
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
Wali Khan alleges KP govt for sponsoring PTI protests
Murad assures CM GB of increasing seats of GB students in Sindh’s universities
COAS Gen Asim Munir visits IDEAS-2024 at Karachi Expo Centre
Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of senior citizens: The Sindh So ..
China firmly supports Pakistan's effort of fighting terrorism: Spokesperson
Four Pakistani players move in boys' singles quarterfinals of World Jr Tennis Ch ..
PPP chief pays tributes to Makhdoom Amin on his 9th death anniversary
All-round performance leads Pakistan U19 to thrilling win
More Stories From World
-
China firmly supports Pakistan's effort of fighting terrorism: Spokesperson29 minutes ago
-
Legacy of Germany's Merkel under fire ahead of memoirs36 minutes ago
-
French farmers lift border blockade after talks with PM18 minutes ago
-
UN nuclear chief welcomes Iran's 'concrete step' on uranium stockpile3 hours ago
-
US envoy heading to Israel to press for truce with Hezbollah3 hours ago
-
'Rust' to premiere three years after on-set shooting4 hours ago
-
Gatland changes four for Wales clash with South Africa4 hours ago
-
Gatland changes four for Wales clash with South Africa5 hours ago
-
Spain minister says 'dangerous' to doubt state agencies' role in floods5 hours ago
-
US decision on Ukraine missiles 'big mistake' that could 'escalate conflict': Erdogan5 hours ago
-
Floods to shave 0.2 percentage points off Spain's growth49 minutes ago
-
'Sport will have the last word' as WRC title goes down to the wire in Japan5 hours ago