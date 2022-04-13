UrduPoint.com

UK Annual Inflation Soars To New 30-year High In March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 01:30 PM

UK annual consumer inflation soared to a new 30-year high as it hit 7% in March, exceeding market estimates, according official figures released on Wednesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) UK annual consumer inflation soared to a new 30-year high as it hit 7% in March, exceeding market estimates, according official figures released on Wednesday.

The reading was up from 6.2% registered in February.

The hike was led by broad price rise across the country, such as electricity, gas, motor fuels, second-hand cars, restaurant meals, and hotels, said the Office for National Statistics.

On a monthly basis, the consumer prices index rose 1.1% in March 2022, versus a rise of 0.3% in March 2021.

