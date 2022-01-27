UrduPoint.com

UK Antitrust Watchdog To Examine Music Streaming Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The UK's Competition and Markets Authority's said Thursday it would examine the vast and growing music streaming market for potential abuse of power.

"As we examine this complex market, our thinking and conclusions will be guided by the evidence we receive," Andrea Coscelli, the authority's chief executive, said.

The CMA estimated that more than 80% of recorded music in the country is now listened to via a streaming service rather than using traditional physical media like CDs and vinyl.

"Whether you're into Bowie, Beethoven or Beyonce, most of us now choose to stream our favorite music," Coscelli said.

The regulator will within a year of the announcement present its findings and the action it proposes to take. It will consider whether innovation is being stifled and how firms in the market influence listeners' choices, focusing on the roles of record labels and music streaming services.

