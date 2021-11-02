UrduPoint.com

UK Apologizes For Failure To Provide Wheelchair Access To Israeli Minister At COP26

London has apologized to the Israeli delegation for its failure to ensure that Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar could enter the venue of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in her wheelchair, UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Tuesday

Elharrar was unable to attend the first meeting of the summit participants on opening day of the event after she could not get through the security points of the COP26 compound in her wheelchair. The minister had to return to the hotel.

"There was something obvious that went wrong in this instance, so they were not aware of that and so they had not made the right provisions at the particular entrance she was going to. It is deeply regrettable and we have apologized," Eustice told the BBC.

At the same time, he added that the Israeli side should have advised the organizers in advance about the minister's needs.

The Israeli delegation is reported to have filed a formal complaint with the organizers over the incident.

